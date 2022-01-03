Hadong World Tea Expo Organizing Committee Holds Opening Ceremony at Jeonggeum Tea Field

The Hadong World Tea Expo Committee held an opening ceremony at the Jeonggeum Tea Plantation in Hwagae-myeon on the 3rd for the successful hosting of the Expo in the new year of the year 2022.

The Hadong World Tea Expo Organizing Committee is holding the opening ceremony at the tea field to reinforce the will of all employees to unite in the new year and focus on promoting the Expo.

The Hadong World Tea Expo will be held for 30 days from April 23 to May 22, 2022, under the theme of ‘Fragrance of nature, a healthy future, tea!’.

Hadong World Tea Expo aims to attract 1.35 million visitors, and great expectations and interest are also focused on revitalizing the local economy through sales of over KRW 30 billion in export contracts and KRW 5 billion in agricultural specialties.