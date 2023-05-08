Hadong World Tea Festival Passes its 100,000th Visitor

The 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo started on May 4th with a grand opening ceremony at the Hadong Sports Park and the Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Center in Hwagae-myeon.

The 31-day event will run until June 3rd.

On May 7th, the organizing committee marked the 100,000th visitor to the expo with a commemorative photo and presented a tea set as a souvenir to Ahn Jin-sol from Changwon.

Under the theme “The Scent of Nature, Healthy Future, Tea!”, the Hadong World Tea Expo offers a platform for the harmonization of industry and culture, featuring exhibitions, trade shows, experiences, academic conferences, and performances.

At the “Tea Millennium Hall,” visitors can learn about the history and excellence of Hadong wild tea, as well as the medicinal benefits of green tea for the body and mind. Other attractions include the Wellness Hall, which promotes skin health, the World Tea Art Hall, showcasing the history and culture of tea by country and era, and the Tea-related Industry Convergence Hall, displaying various tea-related art works.

For more detailed information on the event programs, visitors can visit the official website of the 2023 Hadong World Tea Expo at www.hadongt.co.kr.