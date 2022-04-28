Image: Hadong-gun
Hadong’s First Kids Cafe ‘Dream Greenter’ Opened

Hadong-gun in Gyeongnam province has opened its first kid’s cafe.

Dream Greenter was built in the area of ​​457 Eupnae-ri with a total floor area of ​​163 square meters on the first floor and consists of seven types of play facilities such as a play gym and trampoline, a resting restaurant that sells drinks and cookies, and a nursing room.

Last month, Hadong-gun signed a consignment agreement with the Hadong-gun Regional Self-Reliance Center and entrusted the center to manage and operate Dream Greenter.

The operating hours are from noon to 7:30 pm on weekdays and from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm on weekends.

The fee is 3,000 won per hour, and accompanying guardians are not charged a separate fee.

Through the operation of Dream Greenter, the first kids cafe to be opened in Hadong, it has become a more meaningful space by providing a pleasant play space for children and creating new jobs for low-income youth.

