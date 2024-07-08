Image: Hadong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Hadong’s Innovative Festivals Receive Enthusiastic Response

By Haps Staff

Hadong City is receiving enthusiastic responses for its innovative festival approaches that break from traditional formats.

Catering to a growing trend where all generations seek emotional satisfaction and self-focused experiences, Hadong has revamped its festivals to offer more profound and engaging events.

The city’s dedication to creating sustainable and captivating festivals is evident in the recent transformations of its major events.

The 26th Hwagae Market Cherry Blossom Festival provided visitors with various programs despite the unexpected cold spell. Activities such as spring performances, youth dance competitions, and cherry blossom DJ music festivals made it a memorable event, alleviating traffic congestion with improved traffic management.

The 27th Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival, from May 11 to 15, introduced significant changes, including a new stage location and 50 new programs. Highlights like “Tea Talk with a Master” and various meditation programs offered visitors a unique sensory experience, resulting in tea sales exceeding expectations.

The 8th Hadong Seomjingang Cultural Heritage Festival, held earlier to avoid summer heat, featured performances, a Youth Street Culture Festival, and popular events like “Find! Golden Jaecheop.” New activities focused on health and healing, attracting diverse audiences.

Looking ahead, Hadong is preparing its first food festival, “Eat Hadong,” highlighting the county’s culinary delights.

This event aims to showcase meals, desserts, and drinks made from local specialties, building on the success of food offerings at previous festivals.

blank
Haps Staff
