Hadong’s Mollangtteul Garden Named One of Korea’s 30 Most Beautiful Private Gardens
Image: Hadong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Hadong’s Mollangtteul Garden Named One of Korea’s 30 Most Beautiful Private Gardens

By Haps Staff

Mollangtteul Garden in Cheongam-myeon, Hadong has been selected for the 2026 list of Korea’s 30 Most Beautiful Private Gardens.

The annual selection, organized by the Korea Forest Service and Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute, considered 194 private gardens from across the country. After an initial review narrowed the field to 45, the final selections were based on expert site evaluations and an online vote involving more than 19,000 people.

Located in the foothills of Jirisan Mountain, Mollangtteul Garden covers approximately 4,737 square meters. Its name combines the Korean word “mollang,” meaning a mountain ridge or crest, with “tteul,” meaning garden or yard.

The property was once used for terraced rice fields before being transformed over eight years into a garden designed to complement the surrounding mountain landscape. In 2023, it became Hadong’s first officially registered private garden and the 32nd designated in Gyeongsangnam-do.

Rather than separating the garden from its surroundings, much of its design uses the slopes and views of Jirisan as a natural backdrop.

More than 100 varieties of plants are found throughout the property, with distinct areas including a white garden, hydrangea path, rose garden and shaded wildflower garden.

Mollangtteul Garden had previously received national recognition in 2020, when it won the Korea Forest Service Commissioner’s Gold Award in a national beautiful garden competition.

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Haps Staff
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