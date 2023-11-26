Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Haengam Observatory Reopens in Changwon as an Arts and Culture Space

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City announced the opening of Haengam Observatory, as a dedicated cultural and arts space.

Situated in the remodeled Haengam Observatory with one underground and three above-ground floors, includes open creative spaces and dedicated rooms for resident artists, with operations commencing in November and artists set to occupy the space in December.

Kim Eun-ja, Director of the Culture, Tourism, and Sports Department, expressed the city’s commitment to supporting resident artists and implementing diverse cultural programs, envisioning the observatory as a vibrant hub for cultural exchange.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

