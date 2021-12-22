Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Add Art Installations Made From Sea Waste

To inform people about the seriousness of sea waste and the depleting marine ecosystem, Haeundae-gu has installed an art installation on Haeundae and Songjeong beaches.

The sculpture at Haeundae Beach is shaped like a conch and is 5-meters wide, 7-meters long, and 3-meters wide.

It also lights up at night to coincide with the Haeundae Light Festival.

At Songjeong Beach, the sculpture is shaped like a wave and is 3-meters wide, 3-meters long, and 2-meters wide.

There is a surfboard attached at the front that lets you take a photo with the plastic waves in the background.

The displays will last until February 2, 2022.