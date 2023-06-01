Local Destinations

Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Partially Open for Summer Operations

By Haps Staff

Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach have been open to visitors since yesterday.

Haeundae District announced that the beaches have partially opened and are now under safety management.

At Haeundae Beach, visitors can enjoy the waters within the 300m section between the Tourist Information Center and the Event Plaza.

And at Songjeong Beach, swimming is permitted in the 150m section from the Tourist Information Center to the multi-purpose zone.

Both beaches will be accessible from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and lifeguards will be stationed in these sections.

However, parasols will not be set up during the partial opening in June.

