Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Open Swimming Sections in June

Busan’s Haeundae and Songjeong Beach will not open early in June this year, but have prepared safety measures for visitors.

Haeundae-gu announced that some 300 meters of Haeundae beach has been designated as a swimming section for the public and will undergo safety management from the 1st of June.

The gu-office has tentatively agreed with the Busan Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and the Haeundae Police Station to establish a watchtower and deploy 55 safety and security manpower for safety management.

At Songjeong Beach, a 150m section in front of the tourist information center has been designated as a swimming area, and 29 safety management personnel will be assigned.

Busan’s Beaches Won’t Begin Summer Operations in June

Travel

