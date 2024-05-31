Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Partially Open Summer Operations From Today

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches will partially open today for summer operations.

According to Haeundae District officials, a 300-meter section of Haeundae Beach, from the tourist information center to the event plaza, will be accessible for swimming.

The beach will be equipped with safety facilities, including watchtowers and buoys, and staffed with water rescuers. Beachgoers can enjoy swimming from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Songjeong Beach will also open a 150-meter section in front of the tourist information center.

Haeundae District plans a phased opening with partial access in June followed by a full opening for July and August. The district is preparing various entertainment activities for the peak summer season.

For the first time, a 150-meter long promotion zone will be introduced at Haeundae Beach.

This zone, managed by a private business selected through a public contest, will offer a range of entertainment options including a photo zone, game experiences, a beach film festival, and a muscle zone. Rest areas with shade canopies and beach cabanas will also be available.

Foot-washing facilities will be upgraded as more people enjoy barefoot walking on the beach. Improvements will be made at three locations in front of public restrooms, and a new foot-washing station will be installed in the park in front of LCT in July.

The surfing area at Songjeong Beach will be extended to 250 meters, the longest it has ever been.

Following discussions with the Army’s 53rd Division, part of the military land previously used as a summer resort will be opened to the public.

The district will hire 100 private water rescue workers and deploy 25 night-time enforcement officers to prevent night-time water diving and fireworks. The 18 watchtowers on the beach have been renovated and color-coded for easy identification in emergencies.

To ensure transparency and public accountability, the rental of summer equipment, previously managed by private organizations, will now be operated directly by the district office.