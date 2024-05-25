Haeundae Arboretum Completes Cooling Fog Installation

Haeundae Arboretum has successfully installed 16 cooling fog systems along the main entrance road, providing a more pleasant viewing environment for visitors. These systems have been operational since May 15th.

The cooling fog installation aims to mitigate summer heatwave damage and reduce fine dust, contributing to air purification.

The fog systems are installed along a 128-meter stretch of the main entrance road of the arboretum. These pole-shaped cooling fog devices are programmed to activate automatically when temperatures exceed 28°C and humidity drops below 70%.

These fog systems work by spraying purified water as fine mist under high pressure, effectively lowering the surrounding temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The fine water particles help reduce fine dust in the air, providing a significant air purification effect.

The installation is expected to be particularly beneficial in preventing heatwave damage, which has become more frequent and intense in recent years.