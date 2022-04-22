Haeundae Arboretum Gaining in Popularity as a Tourist Attraction in the City

The Busan Haeundae Arboretum, which temporarily opened last May, has seen more than 320,000 visitors as it continues to gain popularity.

The city of Busan announced today that it plans to refurbish the rose garden, ecological pond, and herbivore zoo in the arboretum to welcome the spring season and operate a forest experience program.

The city also began the design for the construction of the greenhouse, management office, and exhibition garden. Construction will begin in 2023 to fully open in the first half of 2025.