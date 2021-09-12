Haeundae Arboretum to Remain Open During Chuseok

Haeundae Arboretum will continue to operate normally during the Chuseok holiday except on September 21.

During the Chuseok holiday, the arboretum is open from 9 am to 5 pm as usual, and is closed only on Chuseok day. Citizens wishing to visit freely can visit without a separate reservation.

Admission and parking are free.

The forest commentary program for visitors consists of introducing the plants of Haeundae Arboretum at an outdoor booth.

The free shuttle bus provided by Haeundae Arboretum (Exit 1 of Banyeo Agricultural Market Station to Haeundae Arboretum Entrance) will not operate from the 20th to the 22nd.

Director Lee Sun-yeol of the Green City Planting Office said, “I hope that you will visit the arboretum during the Chuseok holiday and get an opportunity to feel the fresh air in the green forest and interact with herbivores with your family,” Director Lee Sun-yeol of the Green City Planting Office said.

Haeundae Arboretum was temporarily opened on May 20 this year, and as of August 31, 120,000 people have visited it.

The average daily number of visitors is 1,166, while the highest number of visitors in one day was 17,630.