Haeundae Arpina Likely to Move to the Osiria Tourism Complex

Haps Staff

Despite recently announcing its reopening this month, Haeundae Arpina is likely to close and relocate to a smaller facility in Gijang.

Busan Youth Hostel Arpina, which opened in July 2004, has 110 guest rooms, a large seminar room, a large banquet room, sports facilities, and dining facilities.

Its new facilities are likely to be halved to around 50 rooms.

The city decided to relocate the facility to a location that is more accessible to tourist attractions.

No future plans were announced for the current site of the youth hostel.

Dates for construction and completion were also not announced.

 

