Haeundae Arpina to Re-open Next Month

Busan Youth Hostel Haeundae Arpina is scheduled to re-open next month.

The city of Busan said that it will start full-scale operations and plans to carry out active promotions for travelers and to normalize operations.

Busan Youth Hostel Arpina, which opened in July 2004, has 110 guest rooms, a large seminar room, a large banquet room, sports facilities, and dining facilities.

Operation rights were returned from the Busan Tourism Organization to the Busan Metropolitan City Corporation late last year.