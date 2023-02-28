Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo Pok Pok Cultural Space Closes, to Turn Into a Tourist-Based Facility

The cultural space ‘Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo Pok Pok’ at the old Haeundae Station has been closed and will be turned into a tourist-based facility.

The Youth Art Space opened in the old Haeundae Station in March of last year but had been underutilized with an unclear concept and a lack of attractive factors such as a simple exhibition space although it was remodeled with a budget of 600 million won.

It opened in March of last year and began full-scale operation in May of the same year. It has an exhibition hall, a seminar room, and a space for nurturing creators, and was used for the exhibition of works and a promotional video production room for small businesses. Before closing, 13 exhibitions, 10 video productions, and 50 creator consultations were held.

The old Haeundae Station was used as a station for the Donghae Nambu Line from July 1934 to December 2013, but it was abandoned for a while as the station moved its function to Jwa-dong (Shin Haeundae Station) in Haeundae-gu due to the Donghae Line double-track subway project. For reasons such as the only octagonal building in Korea with a history of nearly 90 years, the local community has been arguing over demolition and preservation for several years.

After discussion, Haeundae-gu, which was decided to be used as a cultural space for young artists, was remodeled at a cost of 620 million won from October 2021 to April last year.

The station area was expected to play a role as a public square as it is the main entrance to Haeundae Beach and at the same time connects Gunam-ro and Haeridan-gil.

It opened in May of last year amid such expectations, but it turned out that it had not lacked differentiation from other spaces as it was used for the purpose of exhibiting works made by youth art groups outside for about 4 weeks.

The number of visitors per day was only 30 to 50 on weekdays and 50 to 100 on weekends. Considering that it is a key point on the road leading to Haeridan-gil, Gunam-ro, and Haeundae Beach, which thousands of people visit every day, the utilization rate was extremely low.

Some point out that the concept of the space was not clear when it was created in a hurry as a factor in the decline in the rate of use by young artists. The actual completion ceremony was held in March of last year, but the operation began two months later due to the failure to install electrical facilities.

Due to these circumstances, Haeundae-gu eventually closed it on the 1st of last month.

Haeundae-gu plans to reorganize the space into a space for tourists in general rather than a specific generation of young people. Various plans are being reviewed, such as for tourist luggage storage or a foreigner tourist information center.

The building is owned by Korea Railroad Corporation, and the district pays 115 million won in rent every year. The contract period is until 2026.