Image: Haeundae-gu
Busan News

Haeundae Beach Hosting 4-Day World Expo Cheering Event

By Haps Staff

Haeundae Beach in Busan is gearing up for vote day as the city vies for the opportunity to host the 2030 World Expo.

A variety of events are set to take place on the beach, ensuring a lively atmosphere until the final decision is made on Tuesday.

The Haeundae-gu Office announced plans for a city-wide cheering event aimed at boosting enthusiasm for securing the World Expo hosting rights. The event is designed to rally support for the World Expo bid leading up to the venue decision on the 28th.

The World Expo hosting cheering event is scheduled to run from the 25th to the 28th at Haeundae Beach Event Square.

The setup will include an area for inscribing cheering messages, a designated photo zone, and the launch of a hot air balloon to symbolize aspirations for a successful bid. Additionally, a World Expo promotional center will be opened to showcase information.

A substantial message board, measuring 5 meters in width and 2.5 meters in height, will be erected at the event plaza.

Adorned with the Boogie character and the rallying cry “Let’s cheer together!” citizens are encouraged to inscribe messages and create drawings expressing their wishes for Busan to clinch the World Expo hosting rights.

A hot air balloon will grace the skies over Haeundae Beach from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 25th, to add further enthusiasm for hosting the World Expo.

The photo zone will feature a 5.5-meter-wide and 7.5-meter-high Boogi Air sculpture, along with a 1.5-meter-wide and 6-meter-high Eiffel Tower sculpture.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Yeonsan Library Reopens as a Cultural Life Space

Donghae Line Fares to Increase From December 2nd

Busan Making Last Minute Push Ahead of Next Week’s World Expo Vote

First Bed Bugs Case Found in Busan

Direct Flights From Busan to Warsaw to Run Three Times a Week

First Snowfall of the Year in Busan Closed Some Roads Around the City

The Latest

Yeonsan Library Reopens as a Cultural Life Space

Donghae Line Fares to Increase From December 2nd

Watch Out for this Rental Car Scam at Busan Station

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency

2023 Golf Show in Busan Held at BEXCO This Weekend

Gyeongnam’s Eastern Region Start-up Base “G-Space@East” to Open December 18th

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
44 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Fri
2 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 