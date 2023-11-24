Haeundae Beach Hosting 4-Day World Expo Cheering Event

Haeundae Beach in Busan is gearing up for vote day as the city vies for the opportunity to host the 2030 World Expo.

A variety of events are set to take place on the beach, ensuring a lively atmosphere until the final decision is made on Tuesday.

The Haeundae-gu Office announced plans for a city-wide cheering event aimed at boosting enthusiasm for securing the World Expo hosting rights. The event is designed to rally support for the World Expo bid leading up to the venue decision on the 28th.

The World Expo hosting cheering event is scheduled to run from the 25th to the 28th at Haeundae Beach Event Square.

The setup will include an area for inscribing cheering messages, a designated photo zone, and the launch of a hot air balloon to symbolize aspirations for a successful bid. Additionally, a World Expo promotional center will be opened to showcase information.

A substantial message board, measuring 5 meters in width and 2.5 meters in height, will be erected at the event plaza.

Adorned with the Boogie character and the rallying cry “Let’s cheer together!” citizens are encouraged to inscribe messages and create drawings expressing their wishes for Busan to clinch the World Expo hosting rights.

A hot air balloon will grace the skies over Haeundae Beach from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 25th, to add further enthusiasm for hosting the World Expo.

The photo zone will feature a 5.5-meter-wide and 7.5-meter-high Boogi Air sculpture, along with a 1.5-meter-wide and 6-meter-high Eiffel Tower sculpture.