Haeundae Beach Hot Spring Foot Bath Makes Long-Awaited Return

Busan residents and tourists alike can finally soak their feet in the soothing warmth of Haeundae Beach once again. After a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19 closures, the popular hot spring foot bath began resuming operations yesterday.

Haeundae-gu Office has taken steps to revitalize the foot bath facility. Following an extended closure, the district office refurbished the aging infrastructure and conducted a successful pilot operation.

Originally constructed in May 2010, the Haeundae Beach hot spring foot bath quickly became a favorite spot for locals and visitors.

Featuring two large basins and supplied with natural hot spring water at a comfortable 43’C, the facility offered a welcome respite for weary travelers and residents seeking relaxation with a scenic ocean view.

The foot bath will operate seasonally, with adjusted hours to accommodate different weather conditions:

— Winter Season (November – March): Open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Summer Season (April – October): Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free access is available to everyone every Tuesday, excluding national holidays.