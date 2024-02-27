Haeundae Beach Ranks #3 on Tripadvisor’s “Best Beaches in Asia” List

Haeundae Beach was named the #3 best beach in Asia on Tripadvisor’s top beaches for 2024 list.

It was the only South Korean beach named on the annual list.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel and is awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period

Of the 3,4681 ratings, 2,880 rated Haeundae Beach “very good” or “excellent” with only 52 respondents voting it “poor” or “terrible”.

Kelingking Beach in Indonesia was voted the best in Asia and #21 overall in the world.

Praia da Falésia in Portugal was named the top beach in the world.

Asia’s Top 10 Beaches

1. Kelingking Beach – Nusa Penida, Indonesia

2. Banana Beach – Phuket, Thailand

3. Haeundae Beach – Busan, South Korea

4. Nai Harn Beach – Rawai, Thailand

5. An Bang Beach – Hoi An, Vietnam

6. My Khe Beach – Da Nang, Vietnam

7. Benaulim Beach – Benaulim, India

8. Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India

9. Mirissa Beach – Mirissa, Sri Lanka

10. Melasti Beach – Ungasan, Indinesia