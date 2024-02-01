Image: Haeundae-gu
Haeundae Beach Street Vendors Refuse to Leave

By Haps Staff

A dispute has emerged between the district office and the vendors of the food stall area behind Haeundae Beach’s sandy shores in Busan regarding the dismantling of the stalls.

As of the 31st of January, it appears that none of the stalls in the seaside food stall area have been dismantled voluntarily, even though the designated period for self-demolition has concluded.

Originally, the seaside food stall village, established in 2002, housed around 70 outlets. However, due to natural reduction, the number has dwindled to just 34.

In 2021, the district office and the vendors reached an agreement to dismantle the stalls, labeling them as unauthorized constructions following a series of complaints.

Nevertheless, acknowledging the challenges posed by the COVID-19 era, a 2-year and 6-month grace period was granted.

Despite the grace period ending, the vendors have lodged a plea with the district office, seeking a further extension of one year until the end of the current year.

