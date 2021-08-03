Haeundae Beach to Increase Nighttime Personnel Watch

Amid peak summer season at Haeundae Beach, there have been concerns about safety due to a small number of nighttime safety personnel.

Officers check for illegal activities between 6 pm and 2 am at night. However, there are only 4 workers patrolling on weeknights and 6 on weekends.

A district official said Haeundae will increase the number of nighttime personnel and also increase their working hours until 5 to 6 am for the safety of citizens.

Safety measures at the beach were recently called into question when two middle school students drowned while swimming past 2 am last week.