Haeundae Beach to Partially Open June 1st

Haeundae Beach will partially open on June 1st the district announced, while it hopes beachgoers will adhere to remain vigilant in practicing social distancing.

As previously reported, the beach intends to open two small sections open for swimming from Monday.

The district has announced it will open two 150 meter sections — one to the left and one to the right of the Haeundae Tourist Information Center.

Lifeguards will be on-site, however, parasols will not be installed.

Visitors to the beach are expected to follow the “Guidelines for Distance in Beach Life” set out by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

A fever test may be administered, while people are asked to maintain a two-meter distance from other groups as well as avoid contact when playing in the water.

The city’s six other beaches are expected to open to the public on July 1st.