Haeundae Beach to Partially Open June 1st

Haps Staff

Haeundae Beach will partially open on June 1st the district announced, while it hopes beachgoers will adhere to remain vigilant in practicing social distancing.

As previously reported, the beach intends to open two small sections open for swimming from Monday.

The district has announced it will open two 150 meter sections — one to the left and one to the right of the Haeundae Tourist Information Center.

Lifeguards will be on-site, however, parasols will not be installed.

Visitors to the beach are expected to follow the “Guidelines for Distance in Beach Life” set out by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

A fever test may be administered, while people are asked to maintain a two-meter distance from other groups as well as avoid contact when playing in the water.

The city’s six other beaches are expected to open to the public on July 1st.

Haps Staff
Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Walk the Trails at Suyeonggang River Park

Dynamic Busan Staff -
A lovely walking and bicycling trail on both sides of the river encourage outdoor activities, while installed lights along the promenade create beautiful reflected night views along the water.
Read more
Local Destinations

Where Do Foreign Tourists Prefer to Visit in Busan?

Haps Staff -
Preferences of where foreign tourists visit in the city depend on nationality according to recent statistics by the city of Busan.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Top 5 Tourist Spots Visited in 2019

Haps Staff -
According to the 2019 Tourism Industry Trend Analysis, while tourism was up by 0.4%, the top major destinations except for Dongbaeksom all took a significant hit in visitors.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Gupo Mujangaesup-gil

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Enjoy a brisk two-hour walk along the beautiful trails in Gupo.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae Sand Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

BeFM News -
The annual sand festival held on Haeundae Beach has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Talk a Stroll at Hoedong Reservoir and Oryundae

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The most popular walking trail in Busan can be found in Hoedong-dong, Geumjeong-gu.
Read more

The Latest

Traffic Changes Around Seomyeon Intersection Expected to Improve Delays

Busan News Haps Staff -
The traffic system around Seomyeon intersection has be completely restructured starting from 4 am yesterday morning.
Read more

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Two New Cases of Coronavirus Raises Busan’s Total to 143

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan has reported new cases of COVID-19 for two days in a row, both from overseas entrants. 
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Hackers Target PNU’s Online Lecture Platform

Busan News BeFM News -
Pusan National University has begun looking into several hacking attempts made at its online lecture platform called 'Plato'.
Read more

National Theatre Live: Hamlet

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center and Royal National Theatre are broadcasting a performance of Hamlet this Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Travel

