Haeundae Beach Train Named Top Tourist Destination to Visit in Busan

Haeundae Beach Train was selected as the top tourism destination in the city that people want to visit.

The Busan Tourism Organization held a survey last month in five languages to find out which destinations people are most looking forward to visiting.

The top three destinations included Haeundae Beach Train at 23.7%, Dalmaji Moontan Road at 15.6%, and Gamcheon Village at 8.1%.

By season, summer was voted the most popular followed by autumn, spring, and winter.

The most frequent travel companions were family at 40%, friends and/or lovers at 39.8%, and alone at 13.5%.

A total of 1,273 participants took place in the survey which was completed 58% by women and 42% by men.