Haeundae Beach Train Suspended as Train Derails On Its Second Day of Operations

Operations of the new Haeundae Beach Train were suspended yesterday when the wheel of the Blue Line Train deviated from the track yesterday morning in Songjeong.

According to the Haeundae Blue Line Company, the train derailed when it was changing tracks at around 10:30 a.m. though it is reported in local media that there was no major impact.

At the time, there were 15 passengers aboard and none sustained injuries.

No major damage was also reported to the train.

After the train was removed by a large crane, an assessment was conducted to prevent a reoccurrence.

The train opened for operations on Wednesday.

Haeundae Beach Train is the first eco-friendly train that uses battery charging in Korea and drives at an average speed of 15km/hr.