Haeundae Beach’s Food Stall Village to Disappear

The food stall village known as “Sea Village” at Haeundae Beach in Busan is set to disappear according to Haeundae District.

Located on the right side of the beach, vendors began selling seafood in the area in the 1960s before food stalls were installed in the 1970s.

The merchants have agreed to dismantle their stalls by the end of this month voluntarily.

Haeundae District is considering administrative enforcement in February for those who do not comply.

Once topping 70 stalls in the area at Haeundae Beach, the number of stalls has gradually decreased, with 39 remaining.

The decision to remove the food stalls was made in 2021 but was given a two-and-a-half-year grace period during COVID-19.

The area was famous for its seafood dishes, most notably, lobster.