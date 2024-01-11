Image: Haeundae-gu
Dine & Drink

Haeundae Beach’s Food Stall Village to Disappear

By Haps Staff

The food stall village known as “Sea Village” at Haeundae Beach in Busan is set to disappear according to Haeundae District.

Located on the right side of the beach, vendors began selling seafood in the area in the 1960s before food stalls were installed in the 1970s.

The merchants have agreed to dismantle their stalls by the end of this month voluntarily.

Haeundae District is considering administrative enforcement in February for those who do not comply.

Once topping 70 stalls in the area at Haeundae Beach, the number of stalls has gradually decreased, with 39 remaining.

The decision to remove the food stalls was made in 2021 but was given a two-and-a-half-year grace period during COVID-19.

The area was famous for its seafood dishes, most notably, lobster.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

What’s On Offer At Gimhae International Airport Before You Depart

Heineken Lounge at Gimhae International Airport

Enjoy the Taste of Fresh Seasonal Seafood at Sakae

Starbucks Introduces Seven New Menu Items for New Year’s

Dunkin’ Introduces Three Berry Yummy Options For its DOM

The Latest

Busan Achieves Record-breaking Foreign Direct Investment in 2023

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

부산 디지털체험존, 키오스크부터 가상현실(VR)까지 상시 체험 가능!

Shinsudo Gateway in Sacheon City Gears Up to Welcome New Year’s Tourists

Gut, Korean Shamanic Ritual

Korea Grand Sale Underway Once Again

Busan
clear sky
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
80 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
5 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 