Haeundae District Considering Expanding Songjeong Beach Surfing Zone

Haeundae-gu District is considering a plan to expand the surfing zone in Songjeong beach from the current 80 meters to 120 meters in width this summer.

An increasing number of voices have been calling for the expansion of the surfing zone in Songjeong beach, as more surfer enthusiasts have taken up the boards.

But the increase of surfers at the beach also meant an increased risk for accidents among non-surfers.

Haeundae district plans to designate an extra 40 meters for surfing from the water play zone to prevent such occurrences in the future.

