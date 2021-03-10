Haeundae District to Fully Restore Old Songjeong Road

Haeundae district plans to fully restore the Old Songjeong Road, which had been cut off since the Korean War.

During the Japanese colonial period it was used as a major passage between Haeundae district’s Jwa-dong and Songjeong. But after a military warehouse was installed, access to the road was cut off during the Korean war.

Last year, the district built convenience facilities such as the ‘Singok Mountain Observatory’ and restored a section of the forest path.

For the 2nd phase this year, it will transform a forest trail and a coastal pathway and is hoped to be completed this year.