Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments in Busan

Haps Staff

Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.

The results, announced by Solex Marketing which specializes in real estate, were released this week showing that a 95-pyeong apartment in LCT Tower is worth over 4.5 billion won.

The top ten most expensive apartments in Busan are:

  1. Haeundae LCT The Sharp — 95 pyeong: 4,560,000,000 won
  2. Haeundae Doosan We’ve — 98 pyeong: 3,696,400,000 won
  3. Haeundae I’Park — 98 pyeong: 3,400,000,000 won
  4. Haeundae LCT the Sharp — 85 pyeong: 2,920,000,000 won
  5. W — 72 pyeong: 2,900,000,000 won
  6. Samick Beach Town — 52 pyeong: 2,650,000,000 won
  7. Daewoo WorldMark Centum — 85 pyeong — 2,600,000,000 won
  8. The Sharp Centum Star — 96 pyeong — 2,536,630,000 won
  9. Trump World Marine City — 79 pyeong — 2,500,000,000 won
  10. Daewoo Marina 1 Cha — 66 pyeong — 2,200,000,000 won
Haps Staff
