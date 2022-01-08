Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments Sold in Busan

Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments sold in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.

The results, announced by Solex Marketing which specializes in real estate, were released this week showing that a 75-pyeong apartment in LCT Tower sold for 4.35 billion won.

Most of the priciest apartments in the city are located in what is known as “Haesunam”, which is a word combination of Haeundae-gu, Suyeong-gu, and Nam-gu.

The top ten most expensive apartments sold in Busan last year are:

Haeundae LCT The Sharp — 75 pyeong: 4,350,000,000 won W — 72 pyeong: 3,800,000,000 won Haeundae Doosan We’ve — 98 pyeong: 3,696,400,000 won Haeundae I’Park — 104 pyeong: 3,750,000,000 won Daewoo WorldMark The Sharp — 95 pyeong: 3,620,000,000 won Haeundae Kyungdong Jade — 88 pyeong: 3,200,000,000 won Trump World Marine City — 79 pyeong — 2,700,000,000 won Samick Beach Town — 52 pyeong: 2,650,000,000 won The Sharp Centum Park 1 Cha — 59 pyeong, 2,400,000,000 won Daewoo Marina 1 Cha — 66 pyeong — 2,350,000,000 won

Marine City’s XI also topped the highest price for apartments in the most popular 30-pyeong range.

The cheapest apartment sold in the city was 20 million won, meaning that you could buy 217 apartments at that price for just one at LCT.

The average price in the top 20% in Busan last year was 877.45 million won.