‘Haeundae Green City’ has been selected as the best name for the renaming contest for Busan Haeundae New Town.

Haeundae-gu Office announced that ‘Haeundae Green City’ was selected as the best name out of a total of 1,600 entries received.

The evaluation was screened by district officials’ evaluations, an online resident preference survey, and a review committee with residents in participation.

Other names that won awards were ‘Haeundae Jangsan City’, ‘Fore City’ and ‘Jangsan City’.