Haeundae-gu First District to Test All Employees for Coronavirus

Haeundae-gu is conducting a preemptive test for the new coronavirus infection for all employees working at the district office and community centers.

Haeundae-gu Office announced that it will run a ‘visiting temporary screening test’ for three days from yesterday to conduct preemptive COVID-19 tests on 1,500 employees.

Haeundae-gu is the first of the 16 districts and county in Busan to conduct preemptive tests against public employees.

To minimize the crowding at temporary screening clinics used by the public, and to minimize time and traffic for employees going to take the tests, a temporary clinic will be operated on the roof of the Haeundae-gu Office until today

Body fluid samples will be collected at the Cultural Complex Center on the 29th.