Haeundae-gu Office will move to a new office as early as 2024.

Instead of selling the current office, it will be used as a social infrastructure for citizens and tourists.

The new office construction is expected to cost around 110 billion won and the district office will ask the Ministry of Interior and Safety for a related feasibility study in August.

The current office, built-in 1981, is worn down and narrow, causing inconvenience for employees and civilians.