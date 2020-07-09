Haeundae-gu Planning to Impose Up to 3 Million Won Fine for Not Wearing a Mask at the Beach

Haeundae-gu office is planning to impose a fine of up to 3 million won on those who fail to wear a mask, in accordance with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.

The district’s leaders and residents were furious after last weekend’s antics from USFK personnel went viral after videos surfaced of them setting off fireworks on the beach and from buildings, not wearing masks, and causing disruptive behavior and poor conduct.

The USFK and the US Consul in Busan have both expressed regret over the incident.

While most local expats have followed the guidelines put out by the city government to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the move to fine non-mask wearers seems to be unfairly targeted at foreigners due to last weekend’s incident.

Hong Soon-heun, the leader of Haeundae District, said that the masks must be worn on the beach at all times and Hoan road or they will be fined up to 3 million won. They are also considering Gunam-ro to be affected by the ordinance.

The district and police plan to crackdown on offenders immediately.

Haeundae-gu also sent out its first English emergency message twice last Sunday asking visitors to the area to not shoot fireworks and to please wear masks.

Masks are part of the provisions of Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act and are interpreted as necessary measures related to public health.

The majority of USFK personnel who came to Busan did not wear masks over their 4-day holiday.