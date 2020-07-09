NewsBusan News

Haeundae-gu Planning to Impose Up to 3 Million Won Fine for Not Wearing a Mask at the Beach

Haps Staff

Haeundae-gu office is planning to impose a fine of up to 3 million won on those who fail to wear a mask, in accordance with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.

The district’s leaders and residents were furious after last weekend’s antics from USFK personnel went viral after videos surfaced of them setting off fireworks on the beach and from buildings, not wearing masks, and causing disruptive behavior and poor conduct.

The USFK and the US Consul in Busan have both expressed regret over the incident.

While most local expats have followed the guidelines put out by the city government to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the move to fine non-mask wearers seems to be unfairly targeted at foreigners due to last weekend’s incident.

Hong Soon-heun, the leader of Haeundae District, said that the masks must be worn on the beach at all times and Hoan road or they will be fined up to 3 million won. They are also considering Gunam-ro to be affected by the ordinance.

The district and police plan to crackdown on offenders immediately.

Haeundae-gu also sent out its first English emergency message twice last Sunday asking visitors to the area to not shoot fireworks and to please wear masks.

Masks are part of the provisions of Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act and are interpreted as necessary measures related to public health.

The majority of USFK personnel who came to Busan did not wear masks over their 4-day holiday.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

US Consulate Expresses Strong Regret Over Last Weekend’s Haeundae Beach Incident

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said yesterday the US consulate expressed strong regret over the recent firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.
Read more
Busan News

Sales of Limited Public Masks to Stop on July 12

Haps Staff -
The sale of limited public masks at select pharmacies will end on July 12th.
Read more
Busan News

Traffic Injuries and Deaths Down Since “Safe Speed 5030” Implemented

BeFM News -
During the two months since the implementation of new speed limits on Busan roads, fatalities and serious injuries were found to have decreased by about 30 to 40 percent. 
Read more
Busan News

Only 6,111 Foreigners Came Into Korea in May, Down 99.5% From 2019

BeFM News -
Data showed tourist arrivals in South Korea nose-dived 99.5 percent in May due to global travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Busan News

Global Gathering 2020 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Haps Staff -
Registration for booths and performances at this year's Global Gathering is now open.
Read more
Busan News

Most High Risk Facilities in Busan Now Using Electronic Entry Log Systems

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said of the 6,590 high-risk facilities for COVID-19 about 80% have set up electronic entry log systems.
Read more

The Latest

US Consulate Expresses Strong Regret Over Last Weekend’s Haeundae Beach Incident

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan said yesterday the US consulate expressed strong regret over the recent firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.
Read more

Haeundae-gu Planning to Impose Up to 3 Million Won Fine for Not Wearing a Mask at the Beach

Busan News Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu office is planning to impose a fine of up to 3 million won on those who fail to wear a mask, in accordance with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Air Busan to Resume Flights to China From Incheon International Airport

Travel BeFM News -
Local low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Busan plans to resume operating flights to China from Incheon International Airport after 131 days since it had completely stopped operating international flights.
Read more

Monthly Ha Ha Hole Returns Friday Night

Humor Haps Staff -
This Friday at Ovantgarde sees the return of the monthly Ha Ha Hole, Busan's only live English comedy show.
Read more

부산과 블라디보스토크, 코로나19 극복 응원영상 공개

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산국제교류재단은 비대면 외교의 일환으로 부산과 28년째 자매도시의 연을 맺고 있는 러시아 블라디보스토크시와 함께 제작한 코로나19 극복 응원 영상을 공개한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
heavy intensity rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
88 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Fri
23 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °

Dine & Drink

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ's annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For July at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Saturday.
Read more

Workers at Restaurants, Bakeries and Coffee Shops Must Wear Masks by July 13th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Mandatory masks for workers at restaurants, coffee shops, and bakery's will come into effect on the 13th of July in Busan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea