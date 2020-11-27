TravelLocal Destinations

Haeundae-gu Postpones Light Festival Opening Which Was Scheduled For Today

Haps Staff

Haeundae-gu Office has decided to postpone the beginning of the light festival due to the rising number of new cases in the region and nationwide.

The district decided yesterday afternoon to delay the opening of the “Haeundae, the Light of Hope” light festival which is to take place at Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Haeundae Plaza, Haeundae Market, and Haeundae Oncheon-gil area.

The festival, which runs from 6 p.m. to midnight daily, was expected to be held for 79 days until February 14th next year.

Officials had planned to carry out the event but inevitably decided to postpone it until the coronavirus situation improves.

 

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

