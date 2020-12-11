NewsBusan News

Haeundae-gu Receives Over 1,600 Name Suggestions to Rename New Town

Haps Staff

Haeundae-gu received 1,604 name suggestions during November for its contest to rename Haeunade New Town.

The district is recruiting a residential jury to help judge the suggestions which will help rename Jwa-dong, in hopes of rebranding it during its name competition.

“Green City”, “Blue City”, and “Jangsan City” were some of the suggested names so far. They plan to take the 50 best and have a resident’s preferential evaluation.

The new naming is part of Haeundae-gu’s “2040 future plan” which is to have sustainable urban planning and to promote a higher brand image such as Centum City and Marine City.

Once considered one of the best places to live in the city when it was established in 1996, it has since suffered from deterioration and a population outflow.

The new name is expected to be announced on the 23rd.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Update: December 11

BeFM News -
The city of Busan added 25 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, increasing the cumulative caseload to 1,114.  
Read more
Busan News

No Injuries Reported in Dalmaji Forest Fire

Haps Staff -
A forest fire occurred on Dalmaji Hill in Haeundae-gu around 1:28 p.m. yesterday but damage was minimized due to a rapid response from firefighters.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Update: December 9

BeFM News -
The spread of COVID-19 in Busan remains at a dangerous level. 
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Update: December 8

BeFM News -
The city of Busan added 23 new covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing the total caseload to 1,032. 
Read more
Busan News

State-of-the-Art Sound Production Facility “Busan Sound Station” Opens in Centum City

Haps Staff -
Busan Sound Station, a cutting-edge sound production facility, recently opened on the first floor of the Busan Film Post Production Facility in Centum City.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Participate in ‘100 ICC’ as International Mentor City

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has announced that it will participate in the '100 ICC (Intelligent Cities Challenge)' project led by the European Commission of the EU (European Union) as an international mentor city.
Read more

The Latest

Haeundae-gu Receives Over 1,600 Name Suggestions to Rename New Town

Busan News Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu received 1,604 name suggestions during November for its contest to rename Haeunade New Town.
Read more

Nam-gu Council Wants to Promote a Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Again

Travel Haps Staff -
Nam-gu district council has announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae.
Read more

The Society of Individuals

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more

Lotte Department Store Main Branch in Seomyeon Under Fire For Not Checking Customers Temperatures

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Lotte Department Store's main branch in Seomyeon is facing criticism for not implementing basic quarantine measures such as doing temperature checks, asking for QR codes, or providing an ample amount of hand sanitizer.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

부산시 ‘1호·2호 국가산림문화자산’ 탄생!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 괴정동 샘터공원 회화나무(2020-0008)와 외양포 포대와 말길(2020-0009) 등 2곳이 국가산림문화자산으로 지정됐다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
75 %
0.5kmh
99 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
1 °
Tue
1 °

Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stalls Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 