Haeundae-gu Receives Over 1,600 Name Suggestions to Rename New Town

Haeundae-gu received 1,604 name suggestions during November for its contest to rename Haeunade New Town.

The district is recruiting a residential jury to help judge the suggestions which will help rename Jwa-dong, in hopes of rebranding it during its name competition.

“Green City”, “Blue City”, and “Jangsan City” were some of the suggested names so far. They plan to take the 50 best and have a resident’s preferential evaluation.

The new naming is part of Haeundae-gu’s “2040 future plan” which is to have sustainable urban planning and to promote a higher brand image such as Centum City and Marine City.

Once considered one of the best places to live in the city when it was established in 1996, it has since suffered from deterioration and a population outflow.

The new name is expected to be announced on the 23rd.