With access to beaches closed this year for the first sunrise of 2021, Haeundae-gu has announced it will broadcast the event live.

This year’s first sunrise is expected to occur at 7:32 a.m. and can be watched on the district’s official YouTube channel.

More than 80 people are being deployed to watch the beach which has been closed by the city to all from 12:00 on the 31st to 09:00 on January 1 to prevent crowding of the New Year’s Eve Sunrise.

