Haeundae-gu to Carry Out Joint Crackdown With US Army Military Police on US Independence Weekend

The Haeundae District Office will carry out a special joint crackdown at Haeundae Beach from July 2nd until July 4th for US Independence Day.

The district office will work with police and US military police to immediately crackdown on US soldiers violating quarantine rules or causing disturbances at the beach. Violators will be asked for their ID on-site and receive a fine.

Though social distancing measures will be eased from July 1, they won’t be in effect during that weekend at Haeundae Beach.

Sixteen military police will work alongside 150 local officers during the three-day crackdown according to Yonhap News.

The move comes after two high profile incidents where members of US Forces Korea broke a series of violations of local quarantine regulations while celebrating the US Memorial Day at Haeundae Beach.

Busan Police Agency, Haeundae district office, and others conducted a joint crackdown and caught at least 200 cases of violations but all were given only verbal warnings.

Most violated domestic quarantine rules by not wearing a mask and gathering in groups of 5 or more.

Last Independence Day weekend, the US consulate had to express strong regret over a firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.