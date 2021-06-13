Haeundae-gu to Expand Songjeong Beach Surfing Zone

Haeundae-gu district office has announced that it will expand the surfing zone at Songjeong Beach from 160-meters to 270-meters.

The surfing section is set up for July and August as a special zone dedicated to surfers.

The expansion of the zone comes as the 53rd Army Division decided not to use the military resort section this summer.

The 160-meter section which is dedicated to the military each year will be divided into 110-meters for surfing and 50-meters extra for swimming.

Technically, the 270-meters is only 240 as a 10-meter section at the Gudeokpo area is part of a motorized water facility space and a 20-meter section towards the sea bathing area is considered a ‘safe space’.

Though Songjeong remains the most popular surfing location in the city, only 13% of the 1.2-kilometer beach is designated for surfing.

Surfers may expect some inconveniences as the new area is further away from the beaches surf shops on the opposite side of Jukdo and the new surfing areas are considered relatively rocky.