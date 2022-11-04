Haeundae-gu to Set Up Strengthened Safety Management System

The Haeundae District Office will set up a system to prevent accidents from occurring at spontaneous events without an organizer as the district is frequently visited by large crowds of domestic and foreign tourists.

In the wake of the Itaewon disaster, the district office announced that it will operate a strengthened safety management system for events without a host.

The district preemptively implemented its own safety plan suitable for such situations to implement until the Interior Ministry establishes a manual for events without an organizer.

In such cases, the district will hold a joint meeting with related agencies such as the police and fire department and establish a joint control tower and hotline.

In addition, the head of the district office plans to reside in an on-site situation room from the beginning to the end of the event to manage the on-site situation by time and stage.