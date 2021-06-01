NewsBusan News

Haeundae-gu to Tighten Up Quarantine Measures at the Beach

In regards to the US soldiers that violated quarantine rules at Haeundae Beach, the Haeundae District Office lodged a complaint to the US Army Garrison Daegu.

The district also requested cooperative measures with the US army to respond to similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the district office plans to issue an administrative order to restrict activities within Haeundae Beach, which has opened early starting yesterday.

The office will impose a fine of up to 100 thousand won for quarantine rule violations such as not wearing a mask, eating at night in groups of two or more people, or gathering in groups of five or more people.

Currently, a fine is not applied to those not wearing a mask when they keep a distance of at least 2 meters away from others. However, all those without a mask will be fined within the beach regardless of distance from others.

 

