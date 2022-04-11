Haeundae-gu Updates its Top View and Night Views List

Haeundae-gu has updated its top views and night views list, for the first time since 2015.

Three new views and three new night views made it into the updated list.

Haeundae’s top 15 views include:

— Haeundae Beach

— Songjeong Beach

— Dongbaekseom Island

— Dalmaji-gil

— Jangsan

— Cheongsapo

— Movie Street, Marine City

— APEC Naru Park

— Busan Aquarium

— Haeundae Green Railway

— Suyeong Yacht Club

— Haeundae Hot Springs

— Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory

— Samjeong Old Road

— Samjeolsa Temple

Haeundae’s top 10 night views include:

— Marine City seen from Dongbaek pier

— APEC Nurimaru seen from Donbaek lighthouse plaza

— Haeundae seen from Jangsan

— Moon rising from Haewoljeong

— Movie hall from APEC Naru Park

— Haeundae Beach seen from Dalmaji Hill

— Dalmaji Hill Moontan Road

— Haeundae Light Festival

— Songjeong Sunrise

— Centum City seen from the river cruise

Haeundae-gu first selected its 10 top views in 1998 and expanded the list to 12 in 2005.

In 2015, they updated their top 12 list and introduced its seven top night views.