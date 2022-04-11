Image: Twitter/Haeundae-gu
TravelLocal Destinations

Haeundae-gu Updates its Top View and Night Views List

Haps Staff

Haeundae-gu has updated its top views and night views list, for the first time since 2015.

Three new views and three new night views made it into the updated list.

Haeundae’s top 15 views include:

— Haeundae Beach

— Songjeong Beach

— Dongbaekseom Island

— Dalmaji-gil

— Jangsan

— Cheongsapo

— Movie Street, Marine City

— APEC Naru Park

— Busan Aquarium

— Haeundae Green Railway

— Suyeong Yacht Club

— Haeundae Hot Springs

— Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory

— Samjeong Old Road

— Samjeolsa Temple

Haeundae’s top 10 night views include:

— Marine City seen from Dongbaek pier

— APEC Nurimaru seen from Donbaek lighthouse plaza

— Haeundae seen from Jangsan

— Moon rising from Haewoljeong

— Movie hall from APEC Naru Park

— Haeundae Beach seen from Dalmaji Hill

— Dalmaji Hill Moontan Road

— Haeundae Light Festival

— Songjeong Sunrise

— Centum City seen from the river cruise

Haeundae-gu first selected its 10 top views in 1998 and expanded the list to 12 in 2005.

In 2015, they updated their top 12 list and introduced its seven top night views.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan Normalizes City Bus Nighttime Operations

Food and Dining Prices Continue to Spike Dramatically

BIFF and Chanel Partner to Launch “CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy”

Geoje Bay Ecological Trail and Gandeokcheon Ecological Theme Road Completed

Jinju’s Geumsan Bridge 4 to 6 Lanes Expansion Opens

Expat Film Photographer Dylan Barnes Holding “What lasts, lasts” Exhibition in Suyeong-gu

Busan
overcast clouds
16.7 ° C
16.7 °
16.7 °
94 %
2.8kmh
100 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 