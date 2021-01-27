Haeundae-gu Wants to Change Haeridan-gil Into a Walking Street

Haeundae-gu Office has announced that it intends to make Haeridan-gil into a pedestrian-friendly walking street along seven sections of the district.

As the number of cars parking illegally along the alleys has increased, the district intends to turn a 750-meter section of the alleys into a comfortable place with improved walking conditions.

With a budget of 660 million won, the district plans to install zigzag lanes and a “hump-type” crosswalk that lifts the crosswalk to the height of the sidewalk in order to reduce traffic speed in other areas.

Other sections around the old Haeundae Station are also considering going car-free on weekends or holidays.

