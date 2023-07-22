Haeundae Introduces Intelligent CCTV Disaster Warning System

Haeundae District has introduced an Intelligent CCTV disaster warning system to enhance the safety on the coastal tetrapods.

Tetrapods are concrete blocks used to prevent erosion from weather and longshore drift.

Using AI-based object surveillance, the system automatically broadcasts warnings – if a person enters the tetrapod areas warned against entering.

The district installed these intelligent CCTVs at five accident-prone spots, including Marine City’s Movie Street, Hanwha Resort’s front, Mipo Breakwater, and Cheongsapo coast.

A Haeundae-gu official stated that a 24-hour real-time control system is expected to minimize gaps in monitoring and effectively prevent safety accidents.