The first Haeundae Language Exchange meet-up will be held at Treehouse Busan Community, March 27th at 8:30 pm.

To ensure a safe environment, this meet-up will take place at a sanitized location and masks must be worn.

Come to make new international friends and practice speaking English and Korean while enjoying their special cocktail menu and guaranteed free entrance to an afterparty from 10 pm with local DJs.

Event Information

Entrance: 10,000 won (1 special cocktail included + free entrance to the afterparty)

Language Exchange: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Party Event: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Address: 421, Jwadongsunhwan-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan (2nd floor)

For all inquiries or suggestions, please, send them a PM or call 010-2938-4355