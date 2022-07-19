Haeundae LCT Waterpark Opening Delayed Until At Least September

Haeundae’s LCT Waterpark’s opening faces further delays as its scheduled opening this month has been delayed until at least September.

Paradise Utopia, the new operator of the waterpark, said the delay was due to problems such as defects that needed to be fixed after three years of non-use.

The water park will be named “LCT Chi Chi Ping Ping Water Park”, using the popular character ambassador for the Busan Tourism Organization.

Located in Haeundae, the water park is located at the 101-story LCT towers with Haeundae Beach as a front yard.

The outdoor water park uses hot spring water pulled from 840-meters underground and features Korea’s largest infinity pool with an indoor and outdoor area of 5,328 pyeong on the fourth to sixth floors, an indoor water park with a wave pool, male and female saunas, a jjimjilbang, and a food corner.

It can accommodate 3,354 people at a time.