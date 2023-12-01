Haeundae Light Festival Gets Underway Tonight

The 10th edition of the Haeundae Light Festival is scheduled to begin tonight with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m.

The festival is expected to be bigger, as this year, in particular, the Baeksand Beach Media Zone can experience a more creative and mysterious feast of light through collaboration with media art artists.

Four themes — Highlight, Happiness, Humanism, and Hope — will decorate four areas around the beach and Gunam-ro.

The festival will be shortened this year, lasting for 62 days until January 31.