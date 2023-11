The 10th edition of the Haeundae Light Festival is scheduled to begin on December 2nd.

The festival is expected to be bigger, as this year, in particular, the Baeksand Beach Media Zone can experience a more creative and mysterious feast of light through collaboration with media art artists.

A host of activities, exhibitions, and performances are also scheduled which will be revealed closer to the opening date.

The festival will be shortened this year, lasting for 62 days until January 31.