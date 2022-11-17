Haeundae Light Festival to Run From Today

The ‘9th Haeundae Light Festival’ will be held from November 18th to January 24th next year.

This year’s festival has the theme of ‘Again, Haeundae Sea of Light’, doubles the event period, and operates citizen participation programs at the pre-COVID-19 level.

Due to the Itaewon disaster, the lighting ceremony will be canceled, however, the lights will be lit at 5:30 pm on the 18th.

As a light exhibition that conveys comfort and hope in a calm atmosphere, the focus will be on safety.

‘The 9th Haeundae Light Festival’ is co-hosted by Haeundae-gu and the Haeundae Light Festival Organizing Committee.

For 68 days until January 24 next year, Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro Haeundae Square, Haeundae Market, and the hot spring road will be decorated with light sculptures.

By region, the light is illuminated under four themes: Heaven and Earth Shine, Gather Light, Sparkling Sky, and Golden Street.

Lights are on daily from 5:30 pm to 12:00 am during the festival period. However, the Haeundae Beach section remains lit until 11 pm due to safety management issues.

Merchants will also attach light fixtures to each store to create a festive atmosphere.

The Haeundae Beach ‘Light Wave’ section, a unique program unique to the Haeundae Light Festival, was expanded from 200m last year to 400m this year.

The video of seven media art artists with the white sandy beach in the background is also eye-catching and has been increased to 14 minutes from five minutes last year.

Citizen Participation Program Operation

The citizen participation program, which had been suspended since 2019 due to the lifting of the COVID-19 outdoor quarantine guidelines, will proceed normally this year.

Throughout the festival period, a wishing postcard hanging event will be held on Gunam-ro, and a caroling contest, Christmas performance with UNICEF, and a ceremony for 200 Santas will be held at the Haeundae Beach event plaza on December 25th from 6 pm to 9 pm on Christmas Day.

Safety management has also been strengthened. The Haeundae Beach viewing deck with a total area of 814㎡, the main event venue, will accommodate 2,000 people, and 35 safety personnel will be assigned to control the number of people, manage traffic lines, and manage safety.

Auxiliary event venues, such as Gunam-ro, Haeundae Market, and Haeundae Oncheon-gil, will maintain an emergency contact system with local merchants’ associations to receive reports in case of problems and take action quickly.

Event Information

Period: November 18, 2022 – January 24, 2023

Venue: Around Gunam-ro, Haeundae Square, and Haeundae Beach