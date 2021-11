Haeundae-gu will hold the 8th Haeundae Light Festival beginning on November 27th.

The Christmas and holiday-themed light and sculpture show takes place on Gunam-ro, Haeundae Beach, and Haeundae Market each year.

The festival, which runs from 6 p.m. to midnight daily, will be held for 67 days until February 2nd next year.

Quarantine regulations for the event have not yet been announced.