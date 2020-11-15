Haeundae New Town to be Renamed

Busan’s first planned residential area, Jwa-dong in Haeundae New Town, will be renamed 24 years after being established.

The new naming is part of Haeundae-gu’s “2040 future plan” which is to have sustainable urban planning and to promote a higher brand image such as Centum City and Marine City.

Residents are encouraged to apply with their opinions for the new name until the end of the month either in person at the Haeundae-gu office or using the district’s website.

The new name is expected to be announced either at the end of this year or early next year.

Once considered one of the best places to live in the city when it was established in 1996, it has since suffered from deterioration and a population outflow.

The city is also concentrating on improving its transportation and pipeline facilities in the area.